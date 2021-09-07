Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $37,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,289,569 shares of company stock worth $482,874,004 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

ABNB stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion and a PE ratio of -10.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

