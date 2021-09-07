Alan B. Turner Acquires 1,040 Shares of William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Alan B. Turner acquired 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $12,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,416. William Penn Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in William Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

