Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Alarm.com worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 20.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter worth about $10,530,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $2,964,984. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.