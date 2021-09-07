Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.17. 35,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.76. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $295,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.