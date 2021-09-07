Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.57.

Several analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 182,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,075. The company has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

