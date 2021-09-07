Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is GAM Holding AG’s 5th Largest Position

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,484 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.36. The stock had a trading volume of 281,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.75. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $473.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.