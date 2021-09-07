Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$50.48. 8,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$49.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.83.

In other Alimentation Couche-Tard news, Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$595,210.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

