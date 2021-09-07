Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 1085221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.20 ($1.41).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 104.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 97.06. The stock has a market cap of £589.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

