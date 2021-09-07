Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of ChemoCentryx worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 51.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

