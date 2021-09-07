Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGPI opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,382.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $651,570. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

