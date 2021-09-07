Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases Shares of 43,400 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $3,684,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 178,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $15,092,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRTS opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of -290.28 and a beta of 2.72. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,424 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,872 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

