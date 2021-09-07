Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 300 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Chase were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 105.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 23.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 76.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $118.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

Chase Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

