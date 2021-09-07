Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 9,589 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

