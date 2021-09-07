Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $983,000 Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in uniQure by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

