Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total value of $7,547,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

GOOG traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,908.36. 32,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,033. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,721.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,433.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

