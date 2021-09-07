Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,131. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

