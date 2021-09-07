Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $244.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,085. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $246.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.