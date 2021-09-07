Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.59. 19,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

