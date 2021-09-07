Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. raised shares of Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Alstom stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alstom (ALSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.