Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $13,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,737,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $210,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

