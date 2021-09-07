American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

American Assets Trust has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 210.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Shares of AAT opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 2,543 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,818 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.24 per share, with a total value of $375,440.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

