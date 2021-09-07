American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 48,755 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,755 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,186 shares of company stock valued at $667,644 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.