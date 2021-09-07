American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,884 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $17,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after buying an additional 669,528 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after buying an additional 639,749 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,492,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 26.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,856,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,399,000 after purchasing an additional 392,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Model N by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 984,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,678,000 after purchasing an additional 304,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

MODN opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

