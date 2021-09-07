American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 166,058 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $20,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,047,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after purchasing an additional 176,877 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

LPX opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

