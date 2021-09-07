American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cfra cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.