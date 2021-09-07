American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 165,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $49,765,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after buying an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after buying an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $20,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

