American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 204.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

