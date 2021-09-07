American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) Insider Sells A$182,000.00 in Stock

American Rare Earths Limited (ASX:ARR) insider Denis Geldard sold 1,000,000 shares of American Rare Earths stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13), for a total transaction of A$182,000.00 ($130,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

American Rare Earths Company Profile

American Rare Earths Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. The company explores for thorium and uranium; base and precious metals; industrial minerals; copper; and cobalt. American Rare Earths Limited primarily focuses on its 100% owned La Paz Rare Earth Project covering an area of approximately 890 hectares comprising 107 unpatented lode mining claims located in Arizona, the United States.

