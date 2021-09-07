AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $67.15.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 28.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia acquired 2,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

