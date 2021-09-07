Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 497.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,492,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 1,242,608 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $22,432,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after buying an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

