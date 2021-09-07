Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,167,511 shares in the company, valued at $398,297,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 726,933 shares of company stock worth $45,985,312. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

