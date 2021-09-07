Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 819,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,964,000 after purchasing an additional 112,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,446,000 after purchasing an additional 86,687 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 140,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLI alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.