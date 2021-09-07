Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 436 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,009,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:TNL opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.48. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

