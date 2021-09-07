Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 44 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $378.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

