Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

