Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce sales of $51.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.86 billion to $53.31 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $205.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,874.79 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,675.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

