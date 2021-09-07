Analysts Anticipate Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dynatronics’ earnings. Dynatronics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatronics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Dynatronics stock remained flat at $$1.35 on Thursday. 211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,125. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

