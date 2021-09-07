Analysts Anticipate e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.91 Million

Brokerages expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to announce $83.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $86.80 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $72.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $394.70 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,869,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 177,725 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,093,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 36,102 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. 16,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,199. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 2.07.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

