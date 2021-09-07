Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings per share of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Eastman Chemical posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $9.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMN. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 36.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $112.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $130.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

