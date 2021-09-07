Analysts Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 16.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. 178,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,723. Equillium has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.