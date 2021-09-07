Analysts Expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.30). Bio-Path posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bio-Path.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of BPTH stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 144,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,010. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Path by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 22,401 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

