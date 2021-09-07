Analysts Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.90 billion. Camping World reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWH. Raymond James increased their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 286.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 13,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Camping World has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

