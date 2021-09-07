Analysts Expect Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

