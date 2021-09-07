Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Moody’s posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $385.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.