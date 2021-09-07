Analysts Set Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target at $16.30

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

ATER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Aterian from $42.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $5,227,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth $3,901,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,337,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,980,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

ATER opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.12. Aterian has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.62.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aterian will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

