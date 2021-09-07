Analysts Set Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target at $38.80

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 70.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 42,515 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 355.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 103,755.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.71. 252,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,515. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

