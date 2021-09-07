Analysts Set Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) PT at $33.20

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materialise by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 5,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,059. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -345.95 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materialise will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

