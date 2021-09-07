Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $49.00

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.85.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.
