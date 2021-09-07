Analysts Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) PT at $49.00

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369,056 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,826,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 16,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PD traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,918. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

