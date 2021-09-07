Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) PT at $33.42

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,404,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $106,010,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

