Analysts Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target at $6.83

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 654,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,810. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.80.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 1,086,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

